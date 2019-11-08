|
|
Joyce Dolehide, nee Pedota, Age 72, passed away on October 31, 2019.
Beloved wife of Daniel Dolehide. Loving mom of Dawn Krawczyk, Debbie (Bob) Trojanek, Deana (Lenny) Rago, Dan (Debbie) Dolehide and Jim (Laurie) Dolehide. Dear grandma of Sam Krawczyk, Jordan Krawczyk, Tyler Trojanek, Abby Trojanek, Jenna Rago, Joey Rago, Dana Dolehide, Daniel Dolehide, Danielle Dolehide and Cathy Dolehide. Dearest great-grandma of 3. Cherished daughter of the late Irene (nee Solkol) and the late Ferdinand Pedota. Dear sister of Patrick (Celeste) Pedota. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation and Celebration of Life, Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois.
For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019