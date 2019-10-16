|
Joyce E. Bart, nee Kuzlik, age 83, of Itasca and formerly of Wood Dale and Chicago. Loving mom of Dorie (Vincent) Loftus - Lopez, Cynthia (Wayne) Loftus - Schwartz and Kelly (Gil) Loftus - Marrero; cherished Nana of Dina (Jeremy) Janssens, Kathryn (Shawn) Keenon, Michael, Jamie Loftus, Robert Marrero and Thomas Marrero and great grandchildren Lily, Grace, Blaize, Faye, Gabriella, Dominic and Nicholas; beloved sister of Sandra Kuzlik. Joyce's career centered around education. She was an English teacher and Dean of students at Westinghouse High School in Chicago for many years. Upon retiring she stayed active by going places with the Itasca Seniors Club, reading, and anything that related to gambling for fun , such as bingo, the river boat casinos and Las Vegas. Her family is what brought her the most joy. Her three girls and their families are what kept her going. Celebration of life Sunday, October 20th, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (1/2 mile South of Irving Park Rd.) Roselle. Celebration of life luncheon to follow at Eaglewood Resort, 1401 Nordic Rd., Itasca, IL. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019