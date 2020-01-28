|
Joyce E. Czyzewski, beloved wife of the late Henry; loving mother of Katherine (P.J. Hruby) Czyzewski; fond sister of Gloria (Charles, Sr.) Valestin and the late Shirley Miklian; cherished aunt of Charles, Jr., David, Sandra, Karen, Rachel, Russell, Jennifer, Kimberly and the late John, III. Beloved grandma to fur-babies Bloom, Daisy and Cinnamon. Chapel Service Thursday at 10:00 A.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien. Entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hinsdale Humane Society. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8 P.M. For info, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 28, 2020