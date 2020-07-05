1/1
Joyce E. Lindeman
1939 - 2020
Joyce E. Lindeman (nee; Eckberg), 80, of Oak Brook, IL passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, IL. She was born on July 5, 1939, in Chicago. Joyce met her husband, William, while attending Argo High School. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Joyce enjoyed family get-togethers, vacations, and was happiest surrounded by friends and family. She will be missed dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents Esther and George Eckberg. Loving wife of William Lindeman, loving mother of sons Bob(Janice), Ken (Teri), and Don (Chris) Lindeman. Devoted Grandmother to Brian, Kyle, Tom, Jonathan, Katie, and Dan Lindeman, and Ashley (Ron) Garcia. Great-Grandchildren; Alex and Rylee Garcia. Dear sister to Glen (Sue), George (the late Rose), and Ron (Doreen) Eckberg. Visitation will be Monday, July 6 from 3 pm to 8 pm with a 6:30pm sharing of remembrances at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook, IL. Interment will be at Bethania Cemetery, Justice IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Make A Wish Foundation (www.wish.org). For more information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com, or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
July 4, 2020
Prayers and our deepest condolences to the Linderman and Eckberg Family , Such a sad loss , I have so many wonderful memories of Joyce and her brothers growing up and spending time with the Eckbergs on our family vacations in Wisconsin.I will always remember her as a loving daughter to her mom ( Aunt Ester) Much love to your families during your time of grief..
Ruth Sherl ( Grissom)
Family
