Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
North Suburban Synagogue Beth El
1175 Sheridan Road
Highland Park, IL
Joyce E. Speisman Obituary
Joyce E. Speisman nee Ellis, 70. Beloved wife of Albert Speisman. Loving mother of Dianna Speisman. Proud Gaga of Alex Hamilton. Dear sister of Marci Ellis, Larry (Sandra) Ellis and sister-in-law of Dr. Melvin Speisman. Dear aunt of Jessica Bernard and cousin and friend to many. Service Friday 10AM at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Jewish Oakridge. Memorials to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, www.nssbethel.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 17, 2019
