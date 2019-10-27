|
|
Joyce Emily Lohrentz (nee Matz), age 81, of Naperville, Illinois passed away suddenly on October 23, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Lohrentz; daughters, Kirby (Scott) Bruzek, Jodi (Tom) Johnson, Whitney (Steve) Weber; son, Matthew Lohrentz; grandchildren, Clare (Sean Carroll) Bruzek, Hillary (Bryan) Fries, Samuel Johnson, Laine Bruzek, Christopher "Kit" Bruzek, Lukas Weber, Nickolas Weber; great-granddaughter, Caroline Fries; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Lillian (nee Dathe) Matz; and sister, Carol Kroning. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, Illinois. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville, Illinois. Interment Naperville Cemetery. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to: Bethany Lutheran Church, Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois or Camp Arcadia on Lake Michigan. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019