Joyce Estelle Kerr, of Houston, TX and formerly of Lake Forest, Delray Beach, FL and Ft Myers, FL died peacefully of natural causes at her residence in Houston on October 23, 2018 at age 86. She was born July 22, 1932 to Edward Bly Russell and Jennie Mae Minor Russell of Chicago and resided there attending LeMoyne Elementary School, Lakeview High School until she met her husband of 58 years, Norm Kerr, Sr. and married on July 15, 1950 then moving to Texas while her husband served in the Army. Joyce was a devoted mother raising six children while living in Lake Forest, she also worked for Baldwin Cook. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and volunteered with Girl Scouts. Upon moving to Florida she became a leasing agent for Boca West Resort. The past 10 years she spent traveling the US visiting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by four of her children and their families; Norm and Susan Kerr of Downers Grove, IL, Mark and Lori Kerr of Spring, TX, Ron and Rhonda Kerr of Ft. Myers, FL, and Cindy Kerr of Denver, CO. as well as 11 grandchildren; Jackie Wedig (Jenrette) of Plainfield, IL and Mike Jenrette of Aspen, CO, Sarah and Brian Urbanek of Ft. Collins, CO, Keith, Kyle and Jennifer Kerr of Houston, TX, Jordan Kerr of Ft. Bragg, NC and Morganne Kerr of Ft. Myers, FL, Hollis and Nathan Kerr of Downers Grove, IL. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren; Jordan Jr, Bodhi, and Alora Kerr of Fort Bragg, NC, Lucy and Weston Wedig of Plainfield, IL and Harris and William Kerr of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Norm Kerr, Sr (Korean Vet), her brother Edward Russell, Jr (WWII vet), Howard Russell (Korean Vet), and two daughters, Nancy Ann Kerr and Lynn Marie Jenrette. Memorial Service to be held Saturday February 16, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5211 Carpenter St, Downers Grove, IL 60515, 630-968-3112. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary