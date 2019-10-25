|
Joyce Frances Walczak, age 89, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Apple Valley, California. From her birth in Chicago, Illinois, on May 14, 1930, to her death, she nurtured her family with love, hard work, and resilience. Raised in the historic Beverly neighborhood of Chicago with her brother Bob, mother Rose and father Gustav, she worked for the Chicago Motor Club after graduating high school. She met her husband Chester on a blind date set up by one of her co-workers, Chester's younger sister. Joyce and Chester married on New Year's Eve in 1960 and moved to the Brainerd neighborhood in Chicago, where their children, David, Tony, Steve and Kristine were born. Joyce lived with her family in Tinley Park, IL, for 24 years until she moved to Apple Valley after the passing of her husband, where she remained until her death. Left to always love and remember Joyce are her three children, Tony Walczak, Steve (Tracey) Walczak, Kristine (Doug Broderick) Walczak; two grandchildren, Katie (Jeff) Berrios and Madeline Broderick; two great-grandchildren, Matthew Berrios and Tucker Berrios; nieces Vivian (Tim) Williams, Jane Ehrenstrom and Cheryl Walczak; nephews Robert Ehrenstrom, Jon (Danette) Ehrenstrom, Griffith (Nancy) Ehrenstrom, Gregory (Sue) Johnson, Mark Johnson and Joseph (Linda) Johnson; and many grandnieces and grandnephews she never had the opportunity to meet. Joyce never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes, there will be a private burial on Saturday, October 26, 2019, where she will be laid to rest in peace with her departed husband and son, David. Joyce loved animals, especially birds, so all who wish to honor Joyce's life are invited to hang a bird feeder at their home.
