|
|
Joyce Himmel nee Adler, age 94 ½. Beloved wife of the late Harold Himmel. Loving mother of Barbara (Jeff) Mazur, James (Patricia) Himmel, and Patricia (Jon) Ellis. Proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Eric) Levin, David (Katherine) Himmel, Carrie (Jeremy) Elsberg, Eric (Jasmin) Himmel, Seth (Kelli) Ellis, Steven (Stephanie) Himmel, and Tyler (fiancée Emily Wayne). Cherished great-grandmother of Eli, Levi, Eitan, Raina, Avery and Harrison. She lived by the philosophy I must make what happens to me, good for me. Service Tuesday 11AM at Temple Anshe Sholom, 20820 Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Interment Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Flossmoor Library, 1000 Sterling Avenue, Flossmoor, IL 60422, www.flossmoorlibrary.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019