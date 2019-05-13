Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Himmel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Himmel

Obituary Condolences

Joyce Himmel Obituary
Joyce Himmel nee Adler, age 94 ½. Beloved wife of the late Harold Himmel. Loving mother of Barbara (Jeff) Mazur, James (Patricia) Himmel, and Patricia (Jon) Ellis. Proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Eric) Levin, David (Katherine) Himmel, Carrie (Jeremy) Elsberg, Eric (Jasmin) Himmel, Seth (Kelli) Ellis, Steven (Stephanie) Himmel, and Tyler (fiancée Emily Wayne). Cherished great-grandmother of Eli, Levi, Eitan, Raina, Avery and Harrison. She lived by the philosophy I must make what happens to me, good for me. Service Tuesday 11AM at Temple Anshe Sholom, 20820 Western Avenue, Olympia Fields, IL 60461. Interment Oak Woods Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Flossmoor Library, 1000 Sterling Avenue, Flossmoor, IL 60422, www.flossmoorlibrary.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now