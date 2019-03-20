|
Joyce I. Pacini nee Childress, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Pacini; Loving mother of Robert D. (Rita) Pacini, Joseph W. (Linda) Pacini, and Debra A. (Jim) Grieco; beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Margie Childress nee Dove; fond grandmother of Bonnie (Alan) Kolad, Heather (Michael) Grendzinski, Joey (Jen) Ranallo, Bobby (Emily) Ranallo, Danielle Ranallo, Olivia Pacini, and Joey Pacini; loving great grandmother of Taylor, Madison, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Delaney, and Katelynn. Dear sister of the late Dorothy "Tiny" (Bill) Parker; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Funeral Services begin Saturday at 9:30 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019