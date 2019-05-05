Home

Joyce Joan" Jo" Wickboldt age 83. Loving daughter of the late Clarence and Emily. Dear Sister of the late Shirley. Fond Godmother of David. Loving friend of Julie Stoerger. Many other Cousins relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral service 12:00 noon at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave Carol Stream, IL. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery Darrian, IL. Joyce retired as the Health and Physical Education Chair, Girls Athletic Director, a coath and teacher from Glenbard North High school in Carol Stream. As an athlete she played fast pitch softball, basketball and golf and as a sports fan she cheered on the Chicago Cubs, Bears and other teams. On lieu of flowers memorial to Journey Care Foundation 2050 Claire Ct. Glenview, IL 60025-7635 appreciated. 630-510-0055
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
