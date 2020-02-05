Home

Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Lebanon, IN
Joyce K. Vanarsdall Obituary
Joyce Kathleen Vanarsdall (Norton), of Glen Ellyn, Ill, departed this life on January 23, 2020. She was one of four children and the only daughter of Walter and Eleanor Norton (Biegalski). She was predeceased by her beloved husband David, her brother Phillip and her grandson Pvt. David E Vanarsdall, USMC. She is survived by her son Kurtis (Margie) Vanarsdall, grandchildren Kevin, Julia and Mary, brothers Donald and Gerald and sisters-in-law Mary Ann Norton and Judith Hovious.

A Mass for the intention of her soul will be offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lebanon, IN at 9AM February 8, 2020. Interment of ashes will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon, IN.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020
