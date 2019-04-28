Joyce E. Karamas of Douglas MI, passed away on April 26, 2019 at Appledorn Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas & Anastasia Karamas and brother, Ernest who passed away on January 8, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her lifelong companion Marjorie Waldschmidt. Joyce is survived by her sister Shirley Kappos (Gus) and several nieces and nephews.She was born in Chicago IL on July 27, 1926 and then attended Farragut High School. She had a masters in Library Science and worked as the Art Curriculum Director with the Chicago Public Schools. A visitation will be held at Dykstra Funeral Home in Saugatuck, MI on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with a graveside service following at the Douglas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary