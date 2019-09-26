|
On Monday, September 23, 2019, Joyce Luchetti (nee Bachtik) passed away peacefully at Edward Hospital in Naperville at the age of 72 after a long, courageous struggle with lung cancer. Joyce's warm and generous spirit touched the lives of all those fortunate enough to know her. She was kind and compassionate, loving and loyal, wise and witty. She will be greatly missed. And yet, while the world has lost a beautiful soul, heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Raymond, of Naperville, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Joseph (Donna) Luchetti, Scott (Angela) Luchetti, Anthony (Molly) Luchetti, John (Evilia) Luchetti, and Angelina (Timothy) Golo; great-nieces and nephews, Eric (Jenna) Peterson, Joshua Peterson, Lauren Luchetti and Christopher Luchetti; godchildren, Michael Giammusso and Samantha Schauer; extended family, Phyllis Luchetti, Dominique Schauer and Monica Schauer. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Milicent Bachtik. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. Additional visitation, Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A funeral mass will be held Friday, September 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Community Church, 2003 Hassert Boulevard, Naperville, IL 60564, followed by a luncheon. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joyce's name to Edward Hospital Cancer Center, www.eehealth.org/ways-to-give/edward-foundation/donate/tribute-donation-form or A.D.O.P.T Pet Shelter of Naperville, www.adoptpetshelter.org/donate/. Info 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019