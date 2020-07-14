Visitation for Joyce L. Weichbrodt nee Nessler of Bartlett for 25 years, formerly of Forest Park, will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home 333 S. Roselle Rd. (1/2 mile south of Irving Park Rd.) Roselle. Friday, family and friends to gather at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for procession to Mt. Emblem Cemetery for 12noon graveside service. Joyce worked at the U.S. Naval Ordnance Station in Forest Park from 1951 - 1971. She is a proud 1950 graduate of Proviso High School and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Chicago. She is the beloved wife of 63 years of Wilbert C.; cherished daughter of the late George and Emily Nessler nee Adams. (630) 529 5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.