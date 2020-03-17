Home

Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5201 Galitz Street
Skokie, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5201 Galitz Street
Skokie, IL
Joyce Leora Lewandowski

Joyce Leora Lewandowski Obituary
Joyce Leora Lewandowski, nee Green, 87, of Skokie formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted" Lewandowski, CFD. Adored mother of Lynn (John) McGeown, Todd (Myra), Dean (Christine), Devin (Tricia) Lewandowski and Karen Koperek. Cherished grandmother of Christina (Joe), John (Karah), Catherine (Chuck), Zachary, Lucas, Jaxon, Hannah, Anton, Robert, Lillian, Devin Jr., Nina, Nick, and Karianne. Loving great grandma of 8. Dear sister of Bill K. Green.

Summers were reserved for Shoreplace and Joyce was socially active enjoying Pinochle, Bridge, and Bowling until the end.

Visitation Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy, Chicago from 4 – 8 pm. In State Friday 10:30 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5201 Galitz Street, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral service 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church appreciated Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020
