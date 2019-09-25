Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Damien Catholic Church
5250 155th St.
Oak Forest, IL
Joyce M. Balasz

Joyce M. Balasz Obituary
Joyce M. Balasz, age 69, of Oak Forest, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22,2019.

She is the loving wife of Frank Balasz for 48 years; cherished mother to the late Jeffrey; Scott, Tim and Julie (Christopher) McIntire; proud grandmother to Alexis and Connor McIntire; devoted daughter to the late John "Poppy" and Mary Milos; beloved sister to the late Jackie Milos, the late Billy (Miriam) Milos, Dottie (Richard) Graf, and Jim Milos; Aunt Joyce to many.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd St.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Damien Catholic Church (5250 155th St.; Oak Forest, IL 60452). Private family burial will take place at later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 25, 2019
