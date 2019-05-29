Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
Joyce M. Borre Obituary
Joyce M. Borre, nee Finke, 80, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Donald L.; loving mother of Christine (Ken) Ugel, Ken (Karen), and Michael (Sonya); dear grand mother of Kenny, Courtney, Caity, Julie (Emily), Kevin, Megan, and Mandy; fond sister of Marilyn (Dan) Hogan. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia 6300 N. Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 or The 215 Illinois St. #1c Chicago, IL 60654 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 29 to May 30, 2019
