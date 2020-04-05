|
Born on May 11, 1930 and passed away March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Haderlein; loving mother of Mike (Carole), Jim, Cathy (Jim Coen), Bill (Jeanne) and Bob (Laurie). Dear grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of two. Daughter of the late Ray and Mabel Johnson.
She was a life-long Chicago Lakeview resident. A graduate of Lakeview H.S 1948.
She was a proud member of American Turners Northwest Chicago and a good athlete, playing volleyball, golf and tennis. Mom was a devoted homemaker who was always there for her children. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all.
Donations to in her name at would be greatly appreciated.
A private family service has already been held.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020