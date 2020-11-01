Joyce M. Piec, age 91 of Batavia. She was born in Great Yarmouth, England to Leo and Florrie McDermott. Joyce emigrated to the United States with her husband and young son in 1954.
She is survived by her three sons; Christopher (Diana) Piec, of St. Charles, Dave Piec, of Geneva, Greg Piec, of Batavia, five grandchildren; Derek Piec, Andrew (Elizabeth) Piec, Brianna (Chad) Leistikow, Ryan (Meredith) Piec, Eric (Lauren) Piec, eleven great-grandchildren, and two brothers; Derrick (Christine) McDermott and Michael (Annette) McDermott.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband Jan, and her sister Margaret Newman.
Joyce was a devoted wife and mother who fulfilled her dream of making a better life for her children. A South Sider at heart, she migrated her way from the Back of the Yards to Burbank, Oak Forest, and Plainfield finally settling at the Holmstad in Batavia to be near her family. She will be remembered for her hard work, perseverance, mince meat pies and kolaczki.
Interment will be private due to Covid restrictions. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice
