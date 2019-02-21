|
Joyce M. Robinson, nee Ballard, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Hugh J. Robinson; dearest friend of the Pawelko Family. Former President of the Elk Grove Township Fire Dept. Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. We will then proceed to Our Lady of Ransom Church in Niles, IL for Mass at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment Maple Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Foundation would be greatly appreciated, http://www.alsa.org/. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019