Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Joyce Marie Schnell Obituary
Joyce Marie Schnell nee Green, age 80, of Morton Grove IL. Truehearted wife of the late Werner J. Schnell. Strong mom to Bridget (Oliver) Osterhues and the late Michelle (Tom) Sorrentino. Cherished Mama to Kristina, Tony, Elena, Dominic, Joey Sorrentino, Brandon, Garrett, Tristan, Marlena Osterhues, and Adam and Anders Schnell. Worldly sister to Carol, Marilyn, and the late Sharon. Former wife of the late Robert D. Berglund. Joyce was a dear friend and will be missed by many. A visitation will be held Friday January 31, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 185 E. Northwest Hwy. Palatine IL from 3:00-8:00PM. A service will be held Saturday February 1, at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated, ALSAC/ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please call 847-359-8020 or visit Joyce's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
