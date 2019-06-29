Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
10621 S Kedvale
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Seidel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Seidel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marie Seidel Obituary
Joyce Marie Seidel, age 76, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Loving sister of Vicki (Michael) Simental; Beloved aunt of Jennifer Simental; Cousin of many. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Violet Sims. Funeral to begin at Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski, Chicago, at 10:45 AM on Monday, 7/1, proceeding to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S Kedvale, Oak Lawn, for an 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be on Sunday, 6/30, from 3-8 PM, at the Funeral Home. In honor of Joyce, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , PO Box 96280, Washington DC, 20090.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now