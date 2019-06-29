|
Joyce Marie Seidel, age 76, of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. Loving sister of Vicki (Michael) Simental; Beloved aunt of Jennifer Simental; Cousin of many. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Violet Sims. Funeral to begin at Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski, Chicago, at 10:45 AM on Monday, 7/1, proceeding to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S Kedvale, Oak Lawn, for an 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be on Sunday, 6/30, from 3-8 PM, at the Funeral Home. In honor of Joyce, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , PO Box 96280, Washington DC, 20090.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 29, 2019