Joyce Marie Seul, nee Barr, age 81, beloved wife of the late Ralph David Seul; loving mother of Laura Marie Seul (John Gallagher) and Miriam Seul (Kevin Hillsman); dear "Nana" of Ethan Charles and Isabella Marie Hillsman; loving sister of James Barr III (Joan) and loving aunt of James IV, Brett Barr, Heather Greenlee, and Stephanie Ball, passed away on April 9, 2019. Joyce was born in Oak Park, Illinois to James Barr Jr and Florence Barr, nee Erichsen on September 28, 1937.Joyce earned a Bachelor's degree from Edgewood College in 1962 and a Masters in History from Notre Dame in 1971. She was a Dominican Sister for 18 years and this when she fell in love with teaching. After she left the convent she was introduced to her husband on a blind date and was married on May 20, 1972. Joyce and Ralph lived in Evanston, IL for over 25 years where they raised their two daughters. Joyce "retired" after being the Director of Volunteer Services at St. Francis Hospital and then Evanston Hospital. She then returned to her love of teaching for 5 years until she officially retired. She loved animals and had a total of 7 dogs and 12 cats as pets during her life, but thankfully not all at the same time. Friends, family and anyone who knew Joyce remember her as a wonderful, loving and beautiful person. Those who had the opportunity to know Joyce were touched by her kindness, humor, and desire to enjoy life with others. She loved music and spent many summer evenings with family and friends at Ravinia. Joyce loved to entertain and welcomed people into her home for meals filled with laughter and love. She hosted numerous holidays to bring together her family and friends to celebrate; her fondness of Christmas made that day special for anyone who could eat her wonderful meals and devour her famous Christmas cookies. Joyce loved to travel and her most memorable trips were to the Shakespeare Festival in Canada, a girl's trip to Puerto Rico, Paris, Alaska, and Disneyland with her grandkids. When asked what she was most proud of accomplishing in her life, she said her two wonderful daughters. Joyce will truly be missed by all who knew her. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Saint Nicholas Church, 806 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Church or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org. Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019