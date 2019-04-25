Joyce Martello (-Laurie), 72, of Tinley Park, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born September 15, 1946 in Chicago Heights IL, the daughter of John and Irene (Wylat) Martello. Joyce married James "Buster" Laurie in Homewood, IL in 2006. She attended Culver-Stockton College in MO, and IU, and later became Assistant Dean of Students. She lived and worked in Indianapolis for years, as CEO of BMA, as Executive Director of state and national associations, and as Executive Administrator for Light of the World Church. After reconnecting with, and marrying high school sweetheart, "Buster," she relocated to Colorado, working as Executive Director of the Colorado Chiropractic Association. After Buster's death, she returned to the Chicago area. Joyce enjoyed golf, work, mentoring, and hosting parties. She never failed to acknowledge loved ones' birthdays, special occasions, and accomplishments. She championed equal rights, and supported animal shelters throughout her life. She opened her home to over a dozen rescue animals. Joyce is survived by her brother, Frank Martello (Gillian) of Tinley Park IL, and sister-in-law, Kathy Wisinski (Larry) of Los Alamitos CA, eight nieces and nephews, and many friends and family. A Memorial Service will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019, 10:30 AM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, 540 Dixie Hwy, Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Immediately following, a "Celebration of Life" luncheon at Balagio Restaurant, 17501 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL 60430. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's name can be made to "Can Do Multiple Sclerosis" https://donate.cando-ms.org or ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary