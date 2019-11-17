|
|
Joyce Nellie Schwartz nee Forrester, beloved wife of the late John Dale, loving mother of John and Bradley; dearest grandmother of Jon Schwartz, Jennifer Taylor, Graham Schwartz, Emily Tonon, Megan Buress and Michael Schwartz. She was the great grandmother of 10. Born in London, she married during WWII and made her home in Chicago. October 26, 2019 this beautiful soul joined her dear Mum and Dad. A life well lived, she traveled the world and outlived a wide circle of friends. She had a passion for knitting, gardening and reading you could always count on her for a cup of tea. We will long remember her wicked sense of humor, her kind blue eyes, her warm smile, roast beef and Yorkshire puddings, and generous heart. We're celebrating her life at 3 pm on November 24th, at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Avenue, Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in her name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019