Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
JOYCE FURLONG
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
1601 S Newcastle
JOYCE NOEL FURLONG


1949 - 2019
JOYCE NOEL FURLONG Obituary
Joyce Noel Furlong, nee Kabat, 69, of Western Springs, passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Robert, proud mother of Brett (Hannah), cherished sister of Darlene Kabat (Dan McHugh), Gayle Martin (Scott) and the late Sharon Cicci and Charles Kabat.

Born December 25 to the late Beatrice and Frank Kabat, Joyce carried the spirit of the Christmas season in all she did, toward all she knew and always with a smile on her face. She leaves behind fond sisters-in-law, treasured nieces, nephews, great-nieces and many loyal friends.

Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W Cermak, Thursday September 19 from 3 - 8 pm. All are to meet at Divine Infant Church, 1601 S Newcastle for 10 am Funeral Mass, Friday, September 20. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
