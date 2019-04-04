Joyce Exilda Pearson, born April 20, 1928, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, in La Grange Park, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce is survived by the love of her life, Kenneth Pearson; her loving children Keith (Celeste), Kirby (Karen), Jill Chambers (Frank), and is preceded in death by her daughter Kim Lovell (Brian).Joyce shared a marriage to Ken for 66 wonderful years, was a loving grandmother to 8, and a great grandmother to 2,with another on the way. She was a member of the Brookfield Art League, serving as treasurer for many years. She was an artist and favored painting portraits and landscapes which adorn her home. Joyce was also a gardener, winning many awards for her roses, a favorite being the Christian Dior. Her most cherished times were when family and friends gathered in her home. Joyce will be missed and celebrated forever by her family and friends. A memorial service will be private. Donations in her name may be made to the Joyce Pearson Memorial Fund at the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary