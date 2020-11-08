1/
Joyce R. Maher
Joyce R. Maher (nee Halsey), beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Maher; loving mother of John (Kate), Mike, Patrick (Robin) Maher and the late Kathleen (Keith) Brazeau; dearest grandmother of Audrey (Justin Doty), Katie (Chad) Musselman, Mike Jr. (Lauren) Maher, Kyle Brazeau, Alyssa (Dominic) Theilmann, Jake Maher and Cailin Maher; cherished great-grandmother of Colin, Addison and Maddux Musselman, Luca Theilmann and Mary Maher; dear sister of the late William (the late Joanne) Halsey; devoted sister-in-law Grace Maher, the late Nancy (the late Jerry) McCarthy and the late Mary Maher; fond aunt of many. Memorial Mass Saturday November 14, 10:30 a.m. at St. Alexander Church, 12530 So. 70th Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463. Masks and reservations are required, visit lawnfh.com for further information. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Alexander Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
