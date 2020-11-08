Joyce R. Maher (nee Halsey), beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Maher; loving mother of John (Kate), Mike, Patrick (Robin) Maher and the late Kathleen (Keith) Brazeau; dearest grandmother of Audrey (Justin Doty), Katie (Chad) Musselman, Mike Jr. (Lauren) Maher, Kyle Brazeau, Alyssa (Dominic) Theilmann, Jake Maher and Cailin Maher; cherished great-grandmother of Colin, Addison and Maddux Musselman, Luca Theilmann and Mary Maher; dear sister of the late William (the late Joanne) Halsey; devoted sister-in-law Grace Maher, the late Nancy (the late Jerry) McCarthy and the late Mary Maher; fond aunt of many. Memorial Mass Saturday November 14, 10:30 a.m. at St. Alexander Church, 12530 So. 70th Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463. Masks and reservations are required, visit lawnfh.com
for further information. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.