Joyce T. Burkart


1930 - 2020
Joyce T. Burkart Obituary
Joyce T. Burkart of Glenview, beloved wife of the late William; Dear mother of John (Marcia Szewczyk), Janet (Wayne) Schetter, James (Patricia Skiba), Jeanne (Emil) Borre, Jerald (Jody), Jeffery and Jennifer (Jason) Sharko; loving grandmother of 17; cherished great grandmother of 7; fond sister of the late Ronald (Carol Ann) Gawrys. Funeral service and burial private. A celebration of her life and memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorials to 8430 W, Bryn Mawr, ste. 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com. 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
