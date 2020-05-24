Juan M. Mendez passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 from heart complications at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL with his loving wife and daughters at his side. He was born on September 19, 1946 in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Gladys, his daughters, Tanya (Kamran) and Laura (Edgar), grandchildren Jordan, Angelina, Ryan and Mila; sisters Luz and Esther; nieces and nephews, Eliza, Eddie, Tina-Maria and Jimmy. He was a cousin and friend to many. Juan was an attorney and businessman. He was a graduate of Wells High School, Wright Jr. College, Northeastern University and DePaul Law School. He served in the US Army from 1969-1971. He was very active in his community and will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, and in lieu of flowers, you may visit the extended obituary at cremation-society.com to make a donation to Juan's memorial fund.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.