Juanita G. Rose. Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Irene Rose. Loving sister of Lori (Bill) Dougherty and John Rose. Fond aunt of Brian (Kelly) Dougherty and great aunt of Anna and Tom Dougherty. Dear cousin of Bob (Pam) and Michael Rush. Funeral Thursday 10:15 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. to St. Christina Church Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020