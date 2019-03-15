Juanita Gay Shrewsberry Fuller, age 89, of Niles, Illinois, formerly of Ghent, WV, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.One of fourteen children, Gay was born on March 28, 1929, in Basin, WV, to the late Paris C. and Louise Farley Shrewsberry. Gay was a tireless worker for 30 years for Teletype Corp.She was the beloved wife of Joe F. Fuller and was adored by her many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.Funeral services will be conducted at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 3 PM with Pastor Carl Dingess officiating. Burial will follow at Paris Shrewsberry Cemetery at Odd, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 6 PM until 8 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at https://www.roseandquesenberry.netArrangements by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary