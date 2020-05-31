Juanita Marie Starr (Nita), beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Tuesday, May 26 at the age of 100. The oldest of three, Nita was born on October 15, 1919 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Her parents, Ted and Mary Larson instilled in her a strong work-ethic and sense of discipline that carried her throughout her entire life. From a very young age, Nita was incredibly active. She could frequently be found swimming, ice skating, and riding her bike. Oftentimes, during the winter, she would go skiing with her dad, who was, at the time, a world-class ski jumper. After high school Nita attended Marian College of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin where she graduated from a three year nursing program. After passing her state board exams, she practiced as a private nurse. Then late in the year 1940, she accepted a job as a stewardess with American Airlines. She continued in this position for about four years until she had to quit because she married United Airlines pilot John (Jack) E. Starr. After settling down in LaGrange, Illinois they had two sons: John B. Starr (Waterville, Ohio) and Jeffrey J. Starr (Naperville, Illinois). While raising her sons, Nita remained active by golfing, bowling, swimming, and snow skiing. Nita was also very involved in her church, Grace Lutheran in LaGrange. As a member of the KIWI club, an organization of former American Airlines stewardesses, Nita attended conventions all over the country. After her husband Jack's passing in 2005, she moved into the independent living complex Bethlehem Woods where she continued to remain active and socialize with friends until her passing. Nita had one of the fiercest, strongest souls ever. She was a stubborn advocate and a loving example of a life well lived. Spend five minutes with her and you would hear about the time she flew the Kennedy's or stole Bob Hope's newspaper. Her stories never ceased to amaze. Her reach was wide and her influence deep. She will be truly missed by many. Nita is survived by her son John (wife Carol), son Jeff (wife Susie), grandchildren JJ, Jessica, Maddie and great granddaughter Malia Kai.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store