|
|
Judi A. Greenberg, 59. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Irene (née Bookstein); cherished sister of Ileen (Adam) Bryer, Gayle (Daniel) Greenberg- Smith, and the late Allan Greenberg; loving aunt of Sam, Joe, Rachel, Aaron, Jake, and Emma Bryer, Josh, Ryan, Zach, and Lilli Smith; caring great-aunt of Hailey and Ethan. Judi was a proud firefighter and paramedic for the Naperville and Northfield Fire Departments; she was the first female hired at Northfield. She started in Northfield in 1980 and was the Lieutenant Medical Officer for over 20 years. Judi started in Naperville in 1984 and retired in 2018. She will be deeply missed. Funeral service Thursday, Feb. 6, 10 AM, at Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Rd, Northbrook. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org, or the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, www.firefightercancersupport.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020