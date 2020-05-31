Judith A. Anderson
Judith A. Anderson,100, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Robert Hickman and LeRoy Anderson; dear mother of Daniel (Linda) and Robert (Luanne) Hickman and the late Kathleen M. Reese; loving grandmother of 9; cherished great grandmother of 10; future great great grandmother of 1 due in Aug. A graveside service at All Saints Cemetery will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Glenview Terrace Nursing Centre for the wonderful care given to our loved one, Judy. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
Simkins Funeral Home
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
