Judith A. Anderson,100, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Robert Hickman and LeRoy Anderson; dear mother of Daniel (Linda) and Robert (Luanne) Hickman and the late Kathleen M. Reese; loving grandmother of 9; cherished great grandmother of 10; future great great grandmother of 1 due in Aug. A graveside service at All Saints Cemetery will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Glenview Terrace Nursing Centre for the wonderful care given to our loved one, Judy. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home