Judith A. Anderson,100, formerly of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Robert Hickman and LeRoy Anderson; dear mother of Daniel (Linda) and Robert (Luanne) Hickman and the late Kathleen M. Reese; loving grandmother of 9; cherished great grandmother of 10; future great great grandmother of 1 due in Aug. A graveside service at All Saints Cemetery will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Glenview Terrace Nursing Centre for the wonderful care given to our loved one, Judy. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.