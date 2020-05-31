Judith A. Cunningham passed away on May 26th, 2020 at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents Barbara and Calvin Cunningham, and Brother Brian Cunningham. She was born on December 31st, 1942 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.
Judy was a devote Catholic and true servant of God and her Faith. She found her joy in connecting with people and made everyone she crossed feel important and that they mattered. Judy valued family above all and never missed an opportunity to call or wish a Happy Birthday to a loved one. Over the years Judy crocheted beautiful throw blankets that many family and friends have been gifted often to celebrate a life event or just to cheer one up. Being an avid sports fan, Judy loved a good sporting event and could be found cheering on the Chicago "Cubbies", Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Her favorite sporting events to attend were those played by her nieces. She was a fixture at each event and always brought the luck and optimism the teams needed.
Judy leaves her brother Ted Cunningham and his wife Diana; Sister Mary Roman and her husband Steve; Nieces Corey Bassett, her husband Andrew, Amanda Walrath, her husband Jon, great nieces Guinevere and Amelie, and Ashley Gioia, her husband Michael and great niece Genevieve.
Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
Judy was a devote Catholic and true servant of God and her Faith. She found her joy in connecting with people and made everyone she crossed feel important and that they mattered. Judy valued family above all and never missed an opportunity to call or wish a Happy Birthday to a loved one. Over the years Judy crocheted beautiful throw blankets that many family and friends have been gifted often to celebrate a life event or just to cheer one up. Being an avid sports fan, Judy loved a good sporting event and could be found cheering on the Chicago "Cubbies", Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Her favorite sporting events to attend were those played by her nieces. She was a fixture at each event and always brought the luck and optimism the teams needed.
Judy leaves her brother Ted Cunningham and his wife Diana; Sister Mary Roman and her husband Steve; Nieces Corey Bassett, her husband Andrew, Amanda Walrath, her husband Jon, great nieces Guinevere and Amelie, and Ashley Gioia, her husband Michael and great niece Genevieve.
Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.