Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Rd.
Northfield, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Church
1962 Old Willow Rd.
Northfield, IL
Judith A. Happ Obituary
Judith A. Happ, beloved wife of the late Paul; dear mother of Lynn (Kirk) Waberzeck, Jean (Jerome) Turbyville, Hope Forberg, Anne (Joseph) Nunes, Lisa (Alex) Fernandez, Mary (Paul) Weber, Matthew (Tiffany) and the late Paul Jr.; loving grandmother of 30; cherished great grandmother of 5; fond sister of Courtney Lechert, Linda Fialco and the late Adrienne Lechert. Visitation at St. Philip the Apostle Church 1962 Old Willow Rd. Northfield, IL on Saturday Dec. 14th from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Arrangements by Simkins Funeral Home 847-965-2500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
