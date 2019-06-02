|
Judith A. Herrmann nee Virgin. Beloved wife of Kenneth A. Herrmann. Cherished mother of the late Scott Herrmann. Loving sister of Karen (the late John) Lance & Thomas (Carol) Virgin. Dear sister-in-law of William J. (Mary) Herrmann, Betty Ann (James) McEnroe & the late Robert (Joan) Herrmann. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn were services will take place Thursday at 11:00 am. Inurnment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019