Judith A. Herrmann

Judith A. Herrmann Obituary
Judith A. Herrmann nee Virgin. Beloved wife of Kenneth A. Herrmann. Cherished mother of the late Scott Herrmann. Loving sister of Karen (the late John) Lance & Thomas (Carol) Virgin. Dear sister-in-law of William J. (Mary) Herrmann, Betty Ann (James) McEnroe & the late Robert (Joan) Herrmann. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn were services will take place Thursday at 11:00 am. Inurnment private. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
