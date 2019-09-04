Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Judith A. Ott Obituary
Judith A. Ott, nee Kanabay, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Judy was the beloved wife of Charles G. for 63 wonderful years; loving mother of Charles G., Joseph N. and Russell E. (Karen) Ott; dearest daughter of the late Anne and Joseph Kanabay; cherished grandmother of Hailey (Alex Nordin) and Emily (Jorden Landwehr) Ott; dear sister of the late Joan (the late Eugene) Tisza and a fond aunt of many. Memorial visitation Friday, September 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with memorial service at 7:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
