Judith A. Ott, nee Kanabay, age 81, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Judy was the beloved wife of Charles G. for 63 wonderful years; loving mother of Charles G., Joseph N. and Russell E. (Karen) Ott; dearest daughter of the late Anne and Joseph Kanabay; cherished grandmother of Hailey (Alex Nordin) and Emily (Jorden Landwehr) Ott; dear sister of the late Joan (the late Eugene) Tisza and a fond aunt of many. Memorial visitation Friday, September 6, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with memorial service at 7:00 p.m., at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019