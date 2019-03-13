|
Judith A. Schrieber, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Marshall M. Schrieber for 43 years. Loving mother of Wendy (Scott) Elman and Jill (Mark) Szuba. Proud Nannie of Zachary Szuba, Rebecca, Nicole, and Matthew Elman. Dear sister of the late Sallie (the late Roy) Alexander. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Kaplan. Cherished friend of Joy Donovan and Glen Hook. Service Thursday 2 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019