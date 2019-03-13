Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Schrieber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Schrieber

Obituary Condolences

Judith A. Schrieber Obituary
Judith A. Schrieber, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Marshall M. Schrieber for 43 years. Loving mother of Wendy (Scott) Elman and Jill (Mark) Szuba. Proud Nannie of Zachary Szuba, Rebecca, Nicole, and Matthew Elman. Dear sister of the late Sallie (the late Roy) Alexander. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Kaplan. Cherished friend of Joy Donovan and Glen Hook. Service Thursday 2 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now