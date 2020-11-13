1/1
Judith A. Swiderek
Judith A. Swiderek, age 75, of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of John Swiderek for 60 years. Loving mother of Gregory (Donna) (Chicago Police Dept.), Douglas (Tammy), John "Josh" (Maria), and Timothy. Cherished grandmother of Scott, Megan, Shawn (CPD), Holly, Wesley, Cassandra, John, Emma, AJ, Olivia, and Benjamin. Dear sister of Thomas (Donna) Prassas, Caroline "Sue" Prassas, Anastasia (Michael) Porter. Fond aunt of many.

Memorial visitation Saturday, November 14th, 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private.

For information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
