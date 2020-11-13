Judith A. Swiderek, age 75, of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of John Swiderek for 60 years. Loving mother of Gregory (Donna) (Chicago Police Dept.), Douglas (Tammy), John "Josh" (Maria), and Timothy. Cherished grandmother of Scott, Megan, Shawn (CPD), Holly, Wesley, Cassandra, John, Emma, AJ, Olivia, and Benjamin. Dear sister of Thomas (Donna) Prassas, Caroline "Sue" Prassas, Anastasia (Michael) Porter. Fond aunt of many.
Memorial visitation Saturday, November 14th, 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment private.
