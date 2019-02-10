Judith Ann Bertucci, age 75, of Naperville, IL, formerly of Berwyn, passed away on February 9, 2018 at Meadowbrook Manor Naperville, IL. She was born February 6, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Henry and Anne Mallick. Loving mother of Deborah (Kevin) Eng of Naperville, IL, and Anthony (Shelley) Bertucci of McKinney, TX; adored grandmother of Dakota, Anthony, Jr., Derek, Frank, Savannah, Nicholas and Thomas Bertucci; dear sister of the late Henry Mallick, Jr. and Dolores Mallick; best friend of Patricia Teichman; fond aunt and friend of many. Judith grew up in Berwyn, IL and graduated from Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, IL. Most recently, she loved to spend time with friends at the Riverwalk Adult Day Services in Naperville. She especially enjoyed art and music in many different forms. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Judith's life, memorials to Riverwalk Adult Day Services, 305 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville, IL 60540 Attn: Director, would be greatly appreciated. Visitation will be Friday, February 15, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Serivces, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 16 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment: Private For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary