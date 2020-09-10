On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Judith Ann (Ratcliffe) Dworzak, loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 72. Judy was born on March 3, 1948 in Evanston, IL to Robert and Dorothy Ratcliffe. Judy graduated from Regina Dominican, Wilmette, IL class of 1966 where she served as president of her freshman class. She received her R.N. degree from St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, Illinois and her B.S. from DeLordes College, Des Plaines, IL. She received her Masters of Science in Long-term Administration at The College of St. Francis, Joliet, IL. Judy served in the U.S. Army for over 13 years and was honorably discharged in May of 2002 and worked as a nurse throughout her career. On November 29, 1986 she married Thomas Dworzak and they resided in Northbrook, IL. Judy loved her family, extended family and friends through St. Norbert's Church where she sang in the choir. She was known for her smile, soft spirit and kindness to so many in the community. Judy was also an active member of the Northbrook Nurses Club. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dworzak, father, Robert Ratcliffe, nephew, Alexander Bennett and brother-in-law David Sommerfeld. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Ratcliffe, brother Robert Ratcliffe (Jennice), and five sisters, Mary Bennett (Bruce) , Nancy Gati (Jack), Dorothy Burns (Charles), Patricia Sommerfeld (the late David), Loretta Gavin (John) and her many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11th , from 9 am until time of Mass at 10 am at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave. Northbrook, IL 60062. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Norbert Catholic Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.