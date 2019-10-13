Home

Judith Ann Goldstein

Judith Ann Goldstein nee Sher. Adored mother of Elena, David, and Michael Goldstein. Cherished Gramma Judy of Ezra and Sam Henderson. Dear sister of the late Don Sher.

Judy was a loving listener and advisor to her family and friends. She was very supportive of her friends, and enjoyed helping others learn and grow. She began her career as an elementary school teacher, and continued her teaching as a substitute as she devoted an increasing amount of time to raising a family. Judy was also independent and willing to forge her own path, going back to school in her early 40s to earn her doctorate in psychology. She was an engaged, empathic therapist to her clients. Judy loved gardening, reading, folk music, chocolate, and drinking vodka and tonics with her friends. They thought of her as fabulous, steadfast, open-minded, and accepting. We will miss her open mind and caring heart.

At Judy's request, her ashes will be scattered by her children at their homes in New York and New Zealand, so she will always be close to those who love her. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2020. For those who would like to attend, please contact Michael Goldstein at [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
