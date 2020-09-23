1/
Judith Ann McDade
Judith Ann Mc Dade (nee Marrone) age 76, at rest September 21, 2020, Beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Michael and Daniel; dearest sister of Donald (Mary Ann) Marrone; dear sister-in-law of Denise Mc Dade; fond aunt of Laurel (Robert) Holpuch, Caroline (James) Zaucha and Kimberly (Daniel) Salzburnn. Visitation Thursday September 24 from 4-8 P.M. at Cappetta's West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Family and friends are asked to meet Friday at Notre Dame Church, Clarendon Hills for an 11 A.M. Funeral Mass. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the Funeral Mass at Notre Dame Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
