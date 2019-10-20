Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Quaglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Quaglia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Quaglia Obituary
Judith Ann Quaglia, nee Chwatal, age 75. Devoted wife of Louis; beloved mother of Paul (Lynette) and Jeffrey (Mindy); loving grandmother of Matthew, Alexandra, Nyla and Zachary; dear sister-in-law of Marg Chwatal. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now