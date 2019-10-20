|
Judith Ann Quaglia, nee Chwatal, age 75. Devoted wife of Louis; beloved mother of Paul (Lynette) and Jeffrey (Mindy); loving grandmother of Matthew, Alexandra, Nyla and Zachary; dear sister-in-law of Marg Chwatal. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019