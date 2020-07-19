Beloved domestic partner of Nancy Markwell; sister-in-law of Julie; loving aunt of Chris (Kelly) and John (Amy) Rogala; cherished great aunt of Nicolas, Ava, Maxwell, Phoebe and Theodore; colleague, mentor, teacher and friend of so many, too numerous to mention.



As a very early woman leader, Judith held a wide range of prestigious positions throughout the course of her career. Most notably, she served as the first female executive at FedEx. During this time, she was honored as the recipient of the Chief Executive Officer Award.



Judith's more than five decades of business included experience as the CEO of The Catapult Factor, a management consulting firm; CEO of La Petite Academy, a 750 location preschool system; A VP/director of ARAMARK Uniform Services; CEO of EQ, an Environmental Quality Company; and several roles as the transition CEO of startups and turnarounds.



A committed educator, Judith loved her role as an adjunct professor with the University of California, where she taught business management. She contributed numerous articles to journals pertaining to her areas of expertise, in addition to writing a weekly column entitled "The Briefcase." Her additional publications include "The Golden Flame: The Heart and Soul of Remarkable Leadership," "Winds of Change" and "TRUST, INC." In addition to being a recognized speaker on leadership, Judith is credited as the author of "The Leadership Guide."



Judith received a Bachelor of Science from Roosevelt University in 1976 and Master of Business Administration from the University of New Mexico in 1982. While working as a flight attendant, she became recognized as the first woman manager with TWA. She was a long time member of the leading American women's leadership organizations, including The Committee of 200, The California Trusteeship, The Chicago Network and International Women's Forum.



Judith received numerous awards from the University of New Mexico in recognition of her contributions to business management. An inductee to the university's hall of fame, she was most recently awarded the James Zimmerman Award in 2007. Judith has been profiled in several magazines, books and newspapers, including Working Woman and The New York Times. A founding member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, she has maintained involvement with the organization since 1991.



Literally, hundreds of young executives credit her with their own business success and she was always there for them to applaud, advise, support and help.She will be missed by all those who loved her so much.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store