|
|
Judith Ann Wilhelm, age 81, at rest July 6,2019
Cherished wife of the late Robert B. Wilhelm. Devoted mother of Jeffery (Jean), Deborah (Robert) Shuppert, Stephen (Sharon), Michael (Barbara), and Thomas. Proud grandmother of Ronni, Nikki, Crystal, Tiffany, and Connor, and great-grandmother of Skye. She is also survived by many other loving friends and family. Memorial service private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements by Neptune Society, Rolling Meadows/Downers Grove, 847-963-0215
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019