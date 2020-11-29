1/
Judith Ann Zajicek
Judith Ann Zajicek, née Konovsky, age 81; beloved wife of the late John Allen and Glenn Zajicek; loving mother of John (Leslie) Allen, Jessica (Harry) Fandre, Jim Zajicek, and Jill (John) Conley; dear grandmother of Jack, Brian and Matthew Allen, and Harry and Michael Fandre, and Luke and Alex Zajicek, and Angie, Ellie, Maggie and Lillie Conley; fond aunt and friend to many. Please support Judith's family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com. Private family interment at Mount Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or www.pancan.org/donate, are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For information: 630-323-0275.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
