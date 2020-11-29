Judith Ann Zajicek, née Konovsky, age 81; beloved wife of the late John Allen and Glenn Zajicek; loving mother of John (Leslie) Allen, Jessica (Harry) Fandre, Jim Zajicek, and Jill (John) Conley; dear grandmother of Jack, Brian and Matthew Allen, and Harry and Michael Fandre, and Luke and Alex Zajicek, and Angie, Ellie, Maggie and Lillie Conley; fond aunt and friend to many. Please support Judith's family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
. Private family interment at Mount Emblem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or www.pancan.org/donate,
are appreciated. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For information: 630-323-0275.